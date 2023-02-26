BBB Accredited Business
Near record warmth lasts all week

Change coming by Friday
Temperatures this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spring-like conditions continue to finish the weekend.

Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s. Sunday will be sunny with a few clouds and light winds.

The breeze picks up overnight from the south keeping temperatures in the mid 80s by the afternoon Monday. A few scattered showers are possible on the North Shore as a low pressure system tracks north of us.

Temperatures remain in the 80s through Thursday. Another system moves through the area Thursday night through Friday bringing a chance for rain and storms along with another shot of seasonal weather.

Daily highs will fall into the 60s Friday and for the start of the weekend. Lows will be chilly in the 40s by Saturday morning.

