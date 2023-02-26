BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Front gets near, but still warm

Real front likely end of week
Temperatures remain in the 80s for highs until a cold front late week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another beautiful, but hot day with high temperatures once again reaching into the low 80s across the region. Monday will be warm as well, but the wave of energy bringing stormy conditions to our north will get close enough to bring a few more clouds and maybe even a light sprinkle. The front will not be able to penetrate strong high pressure still in control across the southeast and Gulf of Mexico, but a bit of drier air should seep in to make Tuesday slightly less humid. Hot temperatures stick around until a front moves in on Friday bringing a better chance for rain and knocking highs back down into the 60s.

