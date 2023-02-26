Southbound I-55 closed at Manchac for several hours to recover sunken 18-wheeler
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST
MANCHAC, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police said Sunday (Feb. 26) that southbound I-55 would be closed at Manchac for about eight hours, as workers recover a sunken 18-wheeler that left the roadway on Saturday and crashed into a canal.
Authorities said traffic will be allowed to exit, travel on the low road, and re-enter I-55 South at Ruddock.
No injuries were reported in Saturday’s crash and the state police did not describe the cause of the accident.
