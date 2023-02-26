BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Suspect arrested after getaway car trapped at car wash, police say

Police arrested a man and charged him with theft after he allegedly tried to steal $498.41 in...
Police arrested a man and charged him with theft after he allegedly tried to steal $498.41 in merchandise from a Giant Eagle grocery store in South Euclid, Ohio.(Source: South Euclid Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man suspected of robbing an Ohio grocery store after his alleged getaway car was trapped at a car wash.

According to police, the manager at a Giant Eagle grocery store spotted a man leaving with a shopping cart full of $498.41 in unpaid merchandise last Saturday in South Euclid, Ohio. She reported the incident to store security, who saw the suspect attempt to get into a potential getaway car.

However, officials say the driver of the possible getaway car had gone to a nearby car wash while the suspect was in Giant Eagle. The car was trapped between several others and couldn’t move, WOIO reports.

Police arrested the suspect, who had an oustanding warrant in South Euclid, and charged him with theft. They also arrested the driver of the possible getaway car, who had an outstanding warrant with the Lakewood Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans

Latest News

A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
FILE - New York City police and firefighters inspect the bomb crater inside an underground...
‘Powder keg’ for 9/11: 1993 trade center bombing remembered
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack