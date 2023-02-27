BBB Accredited Business
Suspect pleads guilty to charges stemming from brutal Costco carjacking of New Orleans realtor

By Rob Masson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little more than three months after a federal grand jury indicted accused killer and Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris, the teen entered a plea of guilty on Monday (Feb. 27).

Harris is charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Harris pleaded guilty to all five charges.

Harris is accused of the brutal Feb. 1 carjacking of realtor Kelleye Rhein at the Mid City Costco fueling station and the attempted armed robbery of another man’s car from a convenience store gas station on Howard Avenue on Jan. 18.

Federal authorities say Harris also helped two others steal a Toyota Camry from a man in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in August 2021.

In the failed Howard Avenue carjacking attempt, police said Harris fired shots at the would-be victim before fleeing but dropped a cell phone at the scene that contained evidence police said linked him to the Jan. 3 killing of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Harris eventually confessed to killing Cash with a .45-caliber firearm during a recorded interview, according to homicide detectives’ sworn affidavit.

None of the federal charges are linked to Cash’s murder.

Harris is currently being held on a $2.75 million bond set by an Orleans Parish magistrate court judge.

