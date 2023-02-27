BBB Accredited Business
Communications networks experience outage for several days at Southeastern Louisiana University

Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)
Southeastern Louisiana University (SELU)(Southeastern.edu)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Due to unknown circumstances, communication networks at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond have experienced outages for several days.

Faculty members say it started on Friday with the school’s official website going down and the outages were spread to the school’s phones, email, and Moodle online classroom resources.

The school released an official statement on Sunday night on social media saying that operations will continue even though some systems may not be returned to service.

