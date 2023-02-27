FFF: Figuring out the LSU starters going into spring football

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at the possible starters for LSU going into spring football, Chelsea spending big money with no results in the English Premier League, and a look inside the new food hall at Harrah’s.

FOOTBALL

LSU absolutely smoked Purdue in the Citrus Bowl less than two month ago. For a football mad state like Louisiana, that’s too long to go without Tiger football.

Well, fear not Purple and Gold fans, spring football is right around the corner. The entire eligible roster won’t suit up in pads this March-April, but in this space I’ll try to identify the possible starters when they go against Florida State in September.

The offense is in safe hands with Jayden Daniels at the controls. Daniels will have a healthy amount of options at running back and wide receiver this fall. The offensive line will have only eight scholarship players for spring ball, but the starting five possess a lot of experience in the trenches.

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels

Running back: Josh Williams

Wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, and Aaron Anderson

Tight end: Mason Taylor

Offensive lineman: Will Campbell, Garrett Dellinger, Charles Turner, Miles Frazier, Emory Jones

The LSU defense produced a breakout star in 2022, Harold Perkins, Jr. The linebacker was an a terror for opposing quarterbacks. The freshman from Houston played linebacker and Jack (mix between a linebacker and defensive end) last season. For this exercise, I’ll put him at the Jack spot.

Defensive tackle: Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo

Defensive end: Sai’vion Jones

Edge: Ovie Oghoufu

Jack: Harold Perkins, Jr.

Linebacker: Greg Penn III, Omar Speights

Cornerback: Denver Harris, Duce Chestnut

Nickel: Sage Ryan

Safety: Greg Brooks Jr., Major Burns

FÚTBOL

Since last summer, Chelsea Football Club has spent over $700 million to improve their squad. That’s including $130 million, a British record, for Enzo Fernandez.

What has it got Chelsea? Tied for 10th in the English Premier League, only winning twice in their last 15 matches, and three losses in a row.

Chelsea’s co-owners, American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, aren’t getting a return on their investment it appears.

If they don’t win the Champions League this year, and don’t finish in the top-4 of the EPL, they’ll miss out on a $100 million windfall by playing in the Champions League next season.

“Splashing the cash” can sometimes work, not right now at Chelsea.

FOOD

Last September, Caesars Sportsbook and poker room opened inside Harrah’s casino. No doubt a gamechanger in the sports gambling scene for New Orleans.

Now, you can sit at the sportsbook all day and night, order food and drinks without leaving your seat.

The food hall at Harrah’s recently opened with Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, and Pizza Cake by Buddy Valastro. In the next few weeks, Nina’s (Compton) Creole Cottage will also open.

Big thanks to @harrahsnola GM, Samir Mowad, for joining Final Bet. The new food hall is a big addition to the casino. You can order from the sportsbook during March Madness, and they'll deliver it right to your table. pic.twitter.com/MsAJZV6gyy — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) February 24, 2023

Pizza Cake offers pizza and a wide array of desserts. Bobby’s Burgers menu consists of burgers, onion rings, and some top-notch shakes. I’ve heard Nina’s Creole Cottage will produce some of the best wings in the city.

Let’s be honest, if you have sportsbook, you better have great wings, burgers, and pizza. Harrah’s they have all that now.

