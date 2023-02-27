FFF: Figuring out the LSU starters going into spring football
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at the possible starters for LSU going into spring football, Chelsea spending big money with no results in the English Premier League, and a look inside the new food hall at Harrah’s.
FOOTBALL
LSU absolutely smoked Purdue in the Citrus Bowl less than two month ago. For a football mad state like Louisiana, that’s too long to go without Tiger football.
Well, fear not Purple and Gold fans, spring football is right around the corner. The entire eligible roster won’t suit up in pads this March-April, but in this space I’ll try to identify the possible starters when they go against Florida State in September.
The offense is in safe hands with Jayden Daniels at the controls. Daniels will have a healthy amount of options at running back and wide receiver this fall. The offensive line will have only eight scholarship players for spring ball, but the starting five possess a lot of experience in the trenches.
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels
Running back: Josh Williams
Wide receivers: Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, and Aaron Anderson
Tight end: Mason Taylor
Offensive lineman: Will Campbell, Garrett Dellinger, Charles Turner, Miles Frazier, Emory Jones
The LSU defense produced a breakout star in 2022, Harold Perkins, Jr. The linebacker was an a terror for opposing quarterbacks. The freshman from Houston played linebacker and Jack (mix between a linebacker and defensive end) last season. For this exercise, I’ll put him at the Jack spot.
Defensive tackle: Maason Smith, Mekhi Wingo
Defensive end: Sai’vion Jones
Edge: Ovie Oghoufu
Jack: Harold Perkins, Jr.
Linebacker: Greg Penn III, Omar Speights
Cornerback: Denver Harris, Duce Chestnut
Nickel: Sage Ryan
Safety: Greg Brooks Jr., Major Burns
FÚTBOL
Since last summer, Chelsea Football Club has spent over $700 million to improve their squad. That’s including $130 million, a British record, for Enzo Fernandez.
What has it got Chelsea? Tied for 10th in the English Premier League, only winning twice in their last 15 matches, and three losses in a row.
Chelsea’s co-owners, American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, aren’t getting a return on their investment it appears.
If they don’t win the Champions League this year, and don’t finish in the top-4 of the EPL, they’ll miss out on a $100 million windfall by playing in the Champions League next season.
“Splashing the cash” can sometimes work, not right now at Chelsea.
FOOD
Last September, Caesars Sportsbook and poker room opened inside Harrah’s casino. No doubt a gamechanger in the sports gambling scene for New Orleans.
Now, you can sit at the sportsbook all day and night, order food and drinks without leaving your seat.
The food hall at Harrah’s recently opened with Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, and Pizza Cake by Buddy Valastro. In the next few weeks, Nina’s (Compton) Creole Cottage will also open.
Pizza Cake offers pizza and a wide array of desserts. Bobby’s Burgers menu consists of burgers, onion rings, and some top-notch shakes. I’ve heard Nina’s Creole Cottage will produce some of the best wings in the city.
Let’s be honest, if you have sportsbook, you better have great wings, burgers, and pizza. Harrah’s they have all that now.
