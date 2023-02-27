BBB Accredited Business
Judge sentences man to 90 years in prison for drug-related crimes

Montrey Paige Sr.
Montrey Paige Sr.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was sentenced to 90 years for multiple drug related charges on Feb. 27, 2023, according to officials.

Montrey Trevell Paige, 30, is charged with illegal use/possession/control of weapons- crime of violence / controlled dangerous substance, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute heroin and possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by convicted felon, officials said.

Paige was also charged with two additional felony charges, distribution or possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I, heroin, and distribution or possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, THC, or synthetic cannabinoids, officials added.

According to deputies, Paige was ordered to remain at his residence with an ankle monitor after pleading guilty on Nov. 16 of 2021. He was also supposed to appear in court on Nov. 19 of 2021 for sentencing but never showed up.

Deputies said Paige removed his ankle monitor so they could no longer locate him.

On Feb. of 2023 the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office located him in Chambers County, TX and arrested him for jumping bail on a felony case and second-degree murder, deputies said.

