LSU Lady Tigers move up in latest AP Top 25 poll
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 27.
The Lady Tigers jumped from the No. 5 spot to No. 4 after scoring a 74-59 victory over Mississippi State and also taking down Vanderbilt 82-63.
Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 27:
- South Carolina
- Indiana
- Utah
- LSU
- Maryland
- Stanford
- Iowa
- Virginia Tech
- UConn
- Notre Dame
- Villanova
- Texas
- Duke
- Ohio State
- Gonzaga
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- North Carolina
- UCLA
- Colorado
- Arizona
- UNLV
- Iowa State
- Middle Tennessee
- South Florida
The LSU Lady Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, March 3.
