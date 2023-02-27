BBB Accredited Business
LSU Lady Tigers move up in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Lady Tigers jumped from the No. 5 spot to No. 4 after scoring a 74-59 victory over Mississippi State and also taking down Vanderbilt 82-63.

Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 27:

  1. South Carolina
  2. Indiana
  3. Utah
  4. LSU
  5. Maryland
  6. Stanford
  7. Iowa
  8. Virginia Tech
  9. UConn
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Villanova
  12. Texas
  13. Duke
  14. Ohio State
  15. Gonzaga
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Michigan
  18. North Carolina
  19. UCLA
  20. Colorado
  21. Arizona
  22. UNLV
  23. Iowa State
  24. Middle Tennessee
  25. South Florida

The LSU Lady Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

