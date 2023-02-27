BBB Accredited Business
LSU remains No. 1 after winning Round Rock Classic

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remain No. 1 in all of the major college baseball polls released on Monday, Feb. 27.

LSU (6-1) lost one game over the weekend to Iowa in their second game of the Round Rock Classic and went 3-1 win for the week with victories over Southern, Kansas State, and Sam Houston.

The Tigers bounced back on Sunday, Feb. 27 with 14 runs on 23 hits. The most hits since May 2014 when the Tigers collected 23 hits against Northwestern State.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews was on fire for the week going 10-for-14 at the plate with three doubles, seven RBI, and nine runs scored. He was also named the MVP of the Round Rock Classic.

RELATED STORIES:

So far this season, Crews is hitting .565 with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI, and 13 runs.

No. 1 LSU will head to Austin to take on Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Click here for the full rankings.

