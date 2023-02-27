LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Week
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Week by league officials on Monday, Feb. 27.
The junior from Longwood, Fla. batted .714 (10-for-14) in the last four games. He recorded seven RBI and nine runs scored.
Crews was named MVP of the Round Rock Classic, in which he hit .692 (9-for-13) in three games.
