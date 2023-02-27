More record warmth for much of this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s getting hard not to sound like a broken record but breaking records is about all we’re doing in weather lately.

More record warmth is on the way to start the new work week as highs soar well into the 80s for today and beyond. A mixture of sun and clouds along with a gusty, southerly breeze will lead to a warm afternoon. Highs today will be around 84 and honestly, 84 is likely to carry us through Thursday this week. That means each day will either tie or break the records for that date.

I am tracking two fronts this week. The first one arrives tonight with little to no weather but a wind shift will allow for some lower humidity to filter into the region on Tuesday. Another front by late in the week should be the pattern kicker to finally bring us real change. There is likely going to be a severe weather outbreak with this system Thursday afternoon/evening just to our northwest. How much of that storm activity ever makes it to us is a big question mark?

An early look ahead to next weekend shows below normal temperatures making a return to go along with plenty of sun. It looks beautiful honestly!

