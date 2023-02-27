Nicondra: Sunny and warm for a while longer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ve been on a warm streak for more than a week and it continues for a few more days. Strong high pressure is centered over the Caribbean and we are right at its edge keeping things on the hot side with a few clouds around. The strong low pressure system pushing past us to the north moved a weak cold front nearby and helped winds increase significantly into the afternoon. The wind helped keep low clouds lifted so there wasn’t much of a fog problem Monday. Temperatures for Monday afternoon will still be quite warm in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight look for 60s again and while we won’t see a true frontal passage Tuesday may feel a bit more comfortable with some slightly drier air slipping into the area. Temperatures will still be in the middle 80s.

The slightly less humid conditions don’t hold on for long. Southerly flow will pick the moisture back up and keep warm temperatures around through late Thursday. Thursday night we will start to feel the effects of our next cold front bringing a chance for rain and maybe even a storm or two before a big drop in temperatures during the day Friday. Highs for the weekend will be back in the 60s with lows in the 40s.

