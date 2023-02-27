BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 1 LSU beats Sam Houston; wins Round Rock Classic Championship

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROUND ROCK, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team rebounded from a disappointing loss to Iowa to blast its way over Sam Houston to capture the Round Rock Classic Championship on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Tigers (6-1) finished with 23 hits in a 16-4 win over the Bearkats (5-3). Three different teams finished the weekend 2-1 but LSU was awarded the championship belt due to run differential.

GAME STATS

Many LSU fans traveled to celebrate the Round Rock Classic.

Chase Shores started on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed three hits but no runs and walked one batter in two innings of work. LSU used a total of five pitchers in the game. Reliever Garrett Edwards (1-0) earned the win.

Dylan Crews finished 5-for-6 with three doubles and four RBI. Brayden Jobert was 4-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI. Jared Jones was 2-for-4 with a home run.

CLICK HERE for more.

The Tigers will remain in the Lone Star State and take on Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
No. 5 LSU handles Miss. St. in regular season finale; ties best record in program history
LSU pitcher Riley Cooper (38) and catcher Brady Neal (16)
No. 1 LSU suffers first loss of season; Tigers fall to Iowa
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20)
Bats come alive late as No. 1 LSU outduels Kansas State
A new building under construction near Lee Drive and Burbank Drive has collapsed.
Portion of training facility under construction on Burbank Dr. collapses