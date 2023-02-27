BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

No. 5 LSU handles Miss. St. in regular season finale; ties best record in program history

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team matched the best regular season record in program history by handling Mississippi State in front of a record crowd in the PMAC on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Tigers (27-1, 15-1) defeated the Bulldogs (20-9, 9-7 SEC), 74-59, to match the record of the 2004-2005 squad.

Angel Reese finished with 23 points and 26 rebounds, her second-highest of the season in that category. She grabbed an LSU record 28 boards against Texas A&M.

It was her 27th double-double to tie Sylvia Fowles for the most double-doubles in a single season.

Alexis Morris also scored 23 points. LaDazhia Williams added 16.

The crowd of 15,721, which included former LSU great Shaquille O’Neal, broke the all-time attendance record for any event held in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU will play in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. on Friday, March 3, at 5 p.m. The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will face the winner of the game featuring No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 Georgia.

CLICK HERE for more

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans

Latest News

LSU guard Cam Hayes (1)
LSU drops 14th straight; falls to South Carolina
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston, center, is fouled as she shoots by LSU guard Kateri Poole...
No. 3 LSU suffers first loss, falling to No. 1 South Carolina
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Losing streak continues for LSU
Nick Caldwell’s 21 points helped SE Louisiana defeat New Orleans 80-64 on Saturday night.
Caldwell’s 21 helps Southeastern Men complete series sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO
Southeastern Men complete season sweep over UNO