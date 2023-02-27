One dead, another injured in Hoffman Triangle shooting, police say
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A double shooting in Hoffman Triangle leaves one dead and another injured, police say.
Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2500 block of Derbigny Street. Upon arrival, police discovered two males suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.
