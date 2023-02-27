BBB Accredited Business
Saints re-sign defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) is returning to the club on a two-year...
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) is returning to the club on a two-year deal. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back veteran defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. Kpassagnon’s deal is worth $6 million with $2.5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Kpassagnon has been a steady and versatile player in a reserve role along the Saints defensive line. Last season, he finished the season with two sacks. He originally signed with the team as a free agent in 2021.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

