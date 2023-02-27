Saints re-sign defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back veteran defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. Kpassagnon’s deal is worth $6 million with $2.5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Kpassagnon has been a steady and versatile player in a reserve role along the Saints defensive line. Last season, he finished the season with two sacks. He originally signed with the team as a free agent in 2021.

