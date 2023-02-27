Vehicle strikes Entergy equipment, knocking 6k out of power in St. Bernard Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just over 6,000 Entergy customers were knocked out of power unexpectedly Monday (Feb. 27) afternoon when a vehicle struck some equipment in St. Bernard Parish.

The outage was first reported around 11 a.m. and affected neighborhoods on both sides of E. Judge Perez Drive beginning at the Mereaux Canal and extending through Mereaux, Violet, Poydras, St. Bernard, and even as far as Shell Beach, Hopedale, Wood Lake, and Delacroix.

A vehicle struck a piece of Entergy's equipment Monday (Feb. 27) around 11 a.m., knocking over 6,000 people out of power. (Entergy)

Entergy officials said a vehicle struck their equipment. Crews are on the scene making repairs.

You can view the outage map here.

An estimated time of restoration was not disclosed.

