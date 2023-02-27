Willie Fritz focused on ‘consistent success’ with the Tulane football program

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record. That was a 10-win turnaround from the 2021 campaign.

The Wave beat UCF in the AAC Championship Game, and came back in dramatic fashion to win the Cotton Bowl over USC.

With spring football practice starting on Tuesday, the message from Willie Fritz is “consistent success” going forward in the program.

Tulane returns a starter at the most important position on the field in quarterback Michael Pratt. Pratt is a three-year starter for the Green Wave.

Tulane opens their season at home on Labor Day weekend against the University of South Alabama.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.