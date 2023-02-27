BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Willie Fritz focused on ‘consistent success’ with the Tulane football program

By Garland Gillen
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane finished the 2022 season with a 12-2 record. That was a 10-win turnaround from the 2021 campaign.

The Wave beat UCF in the AAC Championship Game, and came back in dramatic fashion to win the Cotton Bowl over USC.

With spring football practice starting on Tuesday, the message from Willie Fritz is “consistent success” going forward in the program.

Tulane returns a starter at the most important position on the field in quarterback Michael Pratt. Pratt is a three-year starter for the Green Wave.

Tulane opens their season at home on Labor Day weekend against the University of South Alabama.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours
A New Orleans police officer has been reassigned pending the results of an investigation into...
VIDEO: NOPD officer picks up, carries, drops woman during altercation along parade route
Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor

Latest News

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week for 7th time this season
Wave start spring ball this week
Tulane football coach Willie Fritz 1-1 with Garland Gillen
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
No. 5 LSU handles Miss. St. in regular season finale; ties best record in program history
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3)
No. 1 LSU beats Sam Houston; wins Round Rock Classic Championship