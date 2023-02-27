Woman shot in Algiers Monday afternoon, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Monday afternoon in Algiers, according to NOPD.

Around 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of General DeGaulle and Shirley Drive.

Initial reports show that a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.

No additional information is available at this time.

