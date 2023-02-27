BBB Accredited Business
Young girl shot in Algiers Monday afternoon, police say

A juvenile was shot Monday afternoon in Algiers, according to NOPD.
A juvenile was shot Monday afternoon in Algiers, according to NOPD.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A young girl and an adult male were shot Monday afternoon in Algiers, according to NOPD.

Around 4:44 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Initial reports show that the girl and the man sustained a gunshot wounds to their bodies. Both victims were transported to a local hospital via private conveyance.

No additional information is available at this time.

