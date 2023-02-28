BBB Accredited Business
Angel Reese highlights quartet of Tigers to earn All-SEC postseason awards

LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, Flau’jae Johnson, and Sa’Myah Smith earned All-SEC postseason awards, league officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Reese was named first team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Defensive team. Morris was named first team All-SEC. Johnson was named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC All-Freshman team. She is the fourth LSU player named SEC Freshman of the Year. Smith was named to the SEC All-Freshman team.

Reese led the SEC with 23.7 points per game and 16.0 rebounds per game. In 28 games, Reese had 27 double-doubles, tied with Sylvia Fowles for the most ever in a season by an LSU player.

LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Morris scored 14.5 points per game and 4.2 assists per game. She had six games this year with at least 20 points and 14 games with at least five assists.

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Johnson scored 11.6 points per game and grabbed 5.9 rebounds per game. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week three times.

LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5)
LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith (5)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Smith averaged 5.3 points and 4.5 assists this season. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game to rank ninth in the SEC.

