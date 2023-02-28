BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warm and dry spell continues for now; A front brings a strong storm or two overnight Thursday

Bruce: Front brings a threat of a strong storm or 2 Early Friday
Bruce: Front brings a threat of a strong storm or 2 Early Friday(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm pattern continues this week, but the end is in sight.

Highs remain in the 80s through Thursday before a strong storm system moves through overnight.

We are included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather Thursday evening. A line of storms will push through late Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. Embedded tornadoes in the line and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.

This system will end the heat streak we’ve had, dropping temperatures around normal for this time of year. We will be in the low 70s and high 60s with cool lows in the 40s.

