Bruce: Warm and dry spell continues for now; A front brings a strong storm or two overnight Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The warm pattern continues this week, but the end is in sight.

Highs remain in the 80s through Thursday before a strong storm system moves through overnight.

We are included in a slight (Level 2) risk for severe weather Thursday evening. A line of storms will push through late Thursday into the early hours of Friday morning. Embedded tornadoes in the line and damaging wind gusts will be the primary concerns. Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts overnight.

Bruce: A strong storm threat: Our warm and dry spell comes to an end Thursday night into Friday morning. A front arrives with a line of showers and a storm or 2. It all ends Friday morning as we dry out and turn breezy and cooler for the weekend. pic.twitter.com/nlU3E5xGqi — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) February 28, 2023

This system will end the heat streak we’ve had, dropping temperatures around normal for this time of year. We will be in the low 70s and high 60s with cool lows in the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.