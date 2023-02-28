BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dish Network says extended outage caused by cybersecurity breach

Dish
Dish(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dish Network said an extended outage that has bedeviled the company since last week was caused by hacking, it said in a statement to media.

The outage affected television services, customer service sites, and even the ability of customers to pay their bills.

The disruption hit Thursday, the same day that Dish was set to release its quarterly earnings statement, PCMag said, and also affects Boost Mobile, a prepaid cellphone service.

Dish said customer service and internal communications remain affected by the breach, as “certain data was extracted,” CNBC reported.

On Downdetector, users complained that television services are still affected and expressed disappointment about having been left in the dark by the company since the outage happened.

Dish Answers, Dish Network’s customer service Twitter page, responded to customers who tweeted about service problems individually with variations of the message: “An internal systems issue is impacting some of our customer service operations. We’re sorry for the inconvenience. We’ll be able to help you out as soon as our systems are back up.”

A notice to customers appears on the company’s page, saying “We are experiencing a system issue that our teams are working hard to resolve.”

Employees of Dish told The Verge confidentially that remote workers haven’t even been able to log in.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

NOLA Mayor recall hearing preview
Source: Election officials negotiating deal with Cantrell recall organizers over eligible voters number
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden to visit Selma, Ala. for voting rights anniversary
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack
This photo shows Mark Gordon, 48, and Constance Marten.
UK police search for infant after missing couple arrested