LSU promotes John Jancek to special teams coordinator, outside LB coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that he promoted John Jancek from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

“John is a veteran SEC coordinator who possesses a great deal of knowledge as it relates to the scheme we teach,” said Kelly. “He’s earned this opportunity and we are excited about this new challenge for him.”

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to be back with Coach Kelly,” said Jancek. “I love his vision and the way he leads the program. LSU is great place and I couldn’t be happier for the chance to remain here and be part of what we are building.

College football insider Bruce Feldman was the first to report that the move was happening and attributed the information to a source.

SOURCE: John Jancek is expected to become LSU's special teams coordinator and OLBs coach. The 54-year-old Jancek, who had been working as an analyst at LSU, previously has also coached at UGA, Tennessee, Cincinnati, among other places. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2023

Jancek replaces Brian Polian, who was moved to an off-the-field role within the program, university officials announced earlier in February.

Jancek joined the Tigers in January 2022 in an off-the-field role.

