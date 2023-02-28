BBB Accredited Business
LSU promotes John Jancek to special teams coordinator, outside LB coach

LSU defensive analyst John Jancek
LSU defensive analyst John Jancek(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly announced on Tuesday, Feb. 28, that he promoted John Jancek from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach.

“John is a veteran SEC coordinator who possesses a great deal of knowledge as it relates to the scheme we teach,” said Kelly. “He’s earned this opportunity and we are excited about this new challenge for him.”

“I’m super excited about the opportunity to be back with Coach Kelly,” said Jancek. “I love his vision and the way he leads the program. LSU is great place and I couldn’t be happier for the chance to remain here and be part of what we are building.

College football insider Bruce Feldman was the first to report that the move was happening and attributed the information to a source.

Jancek replaces Brian Polian, who was moved to an off-the-field role within the program, university officials announced earlier in February.

RELATED: LSU special teams coach Brian Polian moves to off-the-field role

Jancek joined the Tigers in January 2022 in an off-the-field role.

