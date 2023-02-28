BBB Accredited Business
Man awaiting trial for 2010 Tangipahoa murder receives 90 years for separate drug charges

According to TPSO, Montrey Paige Sr., 30, of Loranger, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A man who was recently arrested as a fugitive in Texas as the primary suspect in a 2010 Tangipahoa cold case murder was sentenced to 90 years in prison on Monday for separate federal drug charges, according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prior to becoming a suspect in the second-degree murder of Jamins Robinson, Montrey Trevell Paige, 30, of Independence, was arrested and pled guilty to several drug charges on November 16, 2021. Paige was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and return for sentencing three days later on Nov. 19 but instead illegally removed the monitor and fled to Chambers County, Texas.

On Monday, Paige pled guilty and will serve 90 years with credit for time served on the following charges:

  • Illegal Use/Possession/Control of Weapons- Crime of Violence / Controlled Dangerous Substance
  • Distribution or Possession with the intent to Distribute Heroin
  • Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by Convicted Felon
  • Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I, Heroin- Less than 28 grams
  • Distribution or Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, THC, or Synthetic Cannabinoids - Less than 2 ½ lbs.,

Paige is still awaiting trial for second-degree murder nearly 13 years after Robinson’s murder. The investigation that began on July 25, 2010, pointed to blunt force trauma to the back of the head as the cause of Robinson’s death.

READ MORE Suspect arrested in connection with 2010 Tangipahoa Parish murder case, authorities say

On Feb. 18, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a break in the case, saying that eyewitness accounts that recently came forward, along with new evidence, gave them the confidence to name Paige as the suspect and pursue an arrest.

