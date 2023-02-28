BBB Accredited Business
Man barricaded inside St. Roch home following ‘criminal incident’; SWAT roll declared, NOPD says

A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of...
A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of North Miro Street, police say.(Fox 8)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that a SWAT roll has been declared following a “criminal incident”.

A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of North Miro Street, police say.

The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story.

