Man barricaded inside St. Roch home following ‘criminal incident’; SWAT roll declared, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that a SWAT roll has been declared following a “criminal incident”.

A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of North Miro Street, police say.

#BREAKING 🚨 @NOPDNews asks the public to avoid the Franklin St. and N. Miro area. Active SWAT roll for a barricaded suspect. Stay with @FOX8NOLA #LocalFirst pic.twitter.com/0tFnfDqUsj — MaddieKerthNews (@MaddieKerthFox8) February 28, 2023

The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story.

