Man barricaded inside St. Roch home following ‘criminal incident’; SWAT roll declared, NOPD says
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says that a SWAT roll has been declared following a “criminal incident”.
A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of North Miro Street, police say.
The public is being asked to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing story.
