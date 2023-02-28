The man the black and gold call on to ‘work out the math’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s late February, and the NFL offseason is in full swing.

As the Saints prep themselves for free agency, they find themselves in familiar territory: several million dollars over the cap. General manager Mickey Loomis knows his club has work to do.

“We’ve got to catch up,” Loomis said at his end-of-year press conference in January. “We’ve got to manage this thing back to the middle. That’s been our plan all along.”

This is normally the time of year when national eyes look at the Saints through a doomsday lens. But inside the building, there’s a calm about their situation. Every year the outside world freaks out about their salary situation, yet the Saints manage to do what they need to do every year.

Their go-to guy in getting it done is Khai Harley. His official title is team vice president of football administration. For the Saints, he’s the one they call on to crunch the numbers of the salary cap.

“Even though everyone else may be in a panic,” Harley explained. “We know what we’re doing.

So when the team faces $55 million in cap overages, like they did to open this offseason, Harley does not panic. He simply gets to work.

“Certainly, this is the time of year where things heat up and there’s more going on contractually. More negotiations going on contractually. Getting ready for free agency and building a roster for next season,” Harley said. “The main crux of my job managing the cap is negotiation player contracts. Yet it’s also a lot like being a compliance officer. There’s a rule for practically everything that we do.”

And Harley knows them all, down to the last detail. He can, and will, use every possible avenue to get that mission accomplished. From adding voidable years to deals, to restructuring base salaries and bonuses, Harley is a master at making the math work .

“Everybody looks at the salary cap in sort of this illusory sort of way. Yet, I look at it as more of an accounting mechanism. My accounting background, you have gap principles that you use in accounting and you have the CBA guidelines that guides salary construction and contract construction.”

Take the covid offseason of 2021, when the Saints were facing over $100 million in overages. Through a combination of extensions, restructures and releases, Harley methodically got that number down while maintaining the core of the roster. But there’s a method to his madness, it’s not just about assigning a value to a player, there’s a process he abides by in determining what that value is.

“Obviously as we go into free agency our pro staff will have a list of players they want our coaches to go over. We’ll review all those players and I’ll look and say ‘hey here are the ranges I expect those players to come in at?’ A lot of time with contract negotiations its about supply and demand so what players are out there in free agency. What teams have those needs?”

Numbers aren’t all Harley with. When a team targets a player, he’s also there to provide the necessary dose of reality of what making those contractual moves can do, both risk and reward.

“Can we make it work? Difference between probability and possibilities. Can we make it work?” Harley explained. “Should we? That’s a different story, different question. All things we discuss internally to paint the picture of here’s where we’re at and here’s what we can fit in and everybody likes this particular player? Then, okay. Here’s how we make this work and here’s the consequence of that.”

It’s an essential part of the process. While making the present-day figures work, a future component must be addressed. Harley and the Saints know their approach to the cap is not for everyone. There will always be critics, but at the end of it all, if it helps winning, that’s all that really matters.

“That’s one of the things I love about being here. Winning always takes precedent. All of the moves that we make as a collective are all under the presumption it’s going to help us win.”

Harley’s rise to one of the league’s top salary cap men began over 20 years ago with an accounting degree from Rutgers University. From there he worked as a financial analyst for Bloomberg, but it wasn’t a fit so he went the sports route. After getting his masters in sports management at Springfield, Harley interned for the Colts and Eagles. His next stop was at the league office in the player personnel department. In 2008, he caught on with the Saints and has been in New Orleans ever since.

Harley has been Loomis’ right-hand man for 15 seasons and has learned a lot from him. Many believe it’s only a matter of time before Harley himself becomes a general manager, which is his ultimate goal.

“When I got into the business, I said I wanted to run a club at some point. I think that’s still the case,” Harley said. “At some point in my career, I’d love to run an organization, and yet I’m very happy with the people I work with here, the environment I’m in and continue to push forward.”

