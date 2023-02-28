BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The...
Tom Sizemore’s family ‘deciding end of life matters’
FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of...
Man barricaded inside St. Roch home following ‘criminal incident’; SWAT roll declared, NOPD says