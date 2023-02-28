Man shot, killed in Central City, according to NOPD
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed in Central City Tuesday afternoon, according to NOPD.
Around 3:16 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 2300 block of 2300 Washington Avenue. Reports say a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
No further details are available at this time.
