Nicondra: Another near record high day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some low clouds, but no real issues with fog for Tuesday morning. By the afternoon expect temperatures to warm up significantly into the middle 80s. A cold front did manage to move into areas north of Lake Pontchartrain, but little of the cold air made it far enough to make an impact. Slightly drier conditions may make for a nicer feel in some locations north of the lake. Highs will come close to the record of 84 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after tying a record of 83 on Monday.

Warm air sticks around through the middle of the week. Late Thursday into Friday a cold front pushes in bringing the threat of storms overnight. Behind the front much cooler air will settle in with highs coming back down closer to long term averages. We will likely see temperatures falling through the day on Friday and a string of highs in the 70s and upper 60s through the weekend.

