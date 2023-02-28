BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Another near record high day

Cold front late in the week
The streak of days with highs in the 80s continues through midweek.
The streak of days with highs in the 80s continues through midweek.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some low clouds, but no real issues with fog for Tuesday morning. By the afternoon expect temperatures to warm up significantly into the middle 80s. A cold front did manage to move into areas north of Lake Pontchartrain, but little of the cold air made it far enough to make an impact. Slightly drier conditions may make for a nicer feel in some locations north of the lake. Highs will come close to the record of 84 at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after tying a record of 83 on Monday.

Warm air sticks around through the middle of the week. Late Thursday into Friday a cold front pushes in bringing the threat of storms overnight. Behind the front much cooler air will settle in with highs coming back down closer to long term averages. We will likely see temperatures falling through the day on Friday and a string of highs in the 70s and upper 60s through the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 27
Evening weather update for Monday, Feb. 27
Warm temperatures continue through the afternoon with breezy conditions with a cold front nearby.
Nicondra: Sunny and warm for a while longer
Record highs the next few days
More record warmth for much of this week
Morning weather update for Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 a.m.
Morning weather update for Monday, Feb. 27 at 5 a.m.