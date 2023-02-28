BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Source: Election officials negotiating deal with Cantrell recall organizers over eligible voters number

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office and organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are negotiating a deal that could further lower the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election, sources tell Fox 8.

Sources say the two sides, along with the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters, are talking Tuesday (Feb. 28) to come up with a number both sides agree on.

Ultimately, sources say they will seek a judge to sign off on the agreed-upon number.

The decision could come Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

Recall organizers are maintaining that the SOS and Registrar should regularly inspect parish voter lists. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, NoLaToYa organizers claim the Orleans Parish voter list contains over 30,000 names of people who have moved out of the parish or died. Removing those names from the lists would lower the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election, attorneys argue.

“These people aren’t here. These dead people can’t sign the petition and these people who moved out of state cannot sign the petition either,” NoLaToya attorney Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue told Fox 8. “So we should only be required to get 20% of people who are actually active voters in Orleans Parish.”

RELATED STORIES

Cantrell recall organizers file suit, claiming over 30,000 errors on Orleans active voter rolls

Louisiana’s top election official blames governor vetoes for potentially inaccurate voter lists

Advocacy group questions registrar’s handling of Mayor Cantrell recall petition

A hearing on the lawsuit began Monday and was adjourned Tuesday before it began.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

A man has barricaded himself inside of a residence in the St. Roch area in the 2600 block of...
Man arrested after being barricaded inside St. Roch home
Khai Harley has been with Saints since 2008 and has become one of the NFL's top salary cap...
The man the black and gold call on to ‘work out the math’
Montrey Paige Sr.
Man awaiting trial for 2010 Tangipahoa murder receives 90 years for separate drug charges
A watchdog group calls for more transparency from the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters office
Government watchdog group says Orleans Registrar of Voters’ office needs to be more transparent