Source: Election officials negotiating deal with Cantrell recall organizers over eligible voters number

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Attorneys with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office and organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell are negotiating a deal that could further lower the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election, sources tell Fox 8.

Sources say the two sides, along with the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters, are talking Tuesday (Feb. 28) to come up with a number both sides agree on.

Ultimately, sources say they will seek a judge to sign off on the agreed-upon number.

The decision could come Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday.

Recall organizers are maintaining that the SOS and Registrar should regularly inspect parish voter lists. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, NoLaToYa organizers claim the Orleans Parish voter list contains over 30,000 names of people who have moved out of the parish or died. Removing those names from the lists would lower the number of signatures needed to trigger a recall election, attorneys argue.

“These people aren’t here. These dead people can’t sign the petition and these people who moved out of state cannot sign the petition either,” NoLaToya attorney Laura Cannizzaro Rodrigue told Fox 8. “So we should only be required to get 20% of people who are actually active voters in Orleans Parish.”

A hearing on the lawsuit began Monday and was adjourned Tuesday before it began.

