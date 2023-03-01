AAC champ Tulane kicks off spring ball

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was less than two months ago that Tulane beat USC in the Cotton Bowl. Now even though that was possibly the greatest season in program history, it’s time to move on, and that starts with spring ball.

“We had our first spring meeting yesterday, and I talked about how the 2022 season is over with. I told my wife it’s the season that keeps giving. There’s something else, and there’s something else. I can compartmentalize what happen then, and get ready for next season. I think they’ve done a sensational job of it. We got a lot of veteran leaders that are back for us. They’re making sure everyone hears that message as well,” said Willie Fritz.

Veterans like Michael Pratt will be vital if Tulane wants to repeat as AAC champs. It also helps to land big names from the transfer portal like Cam Wire out of LSU.

“He entered the portal. We contacted him, we talked to him. He wanted to stay close to home. I think he had quite a few opportunities. He wanted to stay close. We were fortunate enough to get him,” said Fritz.

“One of the best moves I could possibly make for myself. It’s one of the best degrees in the country. Just finished last year as one of the best teams in the country,” said Tulane offensive lineman Cam Wire.

Tulane starts their regular season at Yulman Stadium on Sept. 2 against South Alabama.

