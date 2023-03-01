Bruce: Severe weather threat shifts north, few early morning showers with a storm or two

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Over the last few days we have been talking about a severe weather threat in the deep south. The good news is that it looks to be shifting farther north. As we move into March we enter meteorological Spring, but we all have been enjoying the warmth for quite some time. February ends with a tie for the second longest string of days above 80 degrees with 9 days. While February ends the consecutive streak of warm days continues with afternoon highs once again in the middle 80s. Warm muggy air with clouds will hold on through the day and into the evening. Expect a mild night with lows in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday will again be a warm one as strong southerly winds continue to pump in moist Gulf air.

Bruce: Severe weather threat in the next 36 hours is shifts north. Mostly dry/warm Thursday, we will see many dry hours. Just before sunrise Friday, the front arrives with a thin line of showers and a stray storm. Friday into the weekend, sun return cooler temps, lower humidity. pic.twitter.com/dl5iWt4o67 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) March 1, 2023

The warm and muggy conditions will help fuel storms likely late Thursday night into Friday morning. The Storm Prediction Center places a level one risk for most of our region with parts of Tangipahoa and Washington Parish, but just to our north significant tornados are possible in the ArkLaTex region through North Mississippi.

Once the storm pushes past cooler and drier conditions will settle in for the weekend ahead. Highs will fall into the 70s with low temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s.

