BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns

Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kawasho Foods has recalled some of its canned shrimp over health concerns.

The company reported there is a possibility that its Geisha medium shrimp product is under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned shrimp was reportedly sold at multiple retailers that include Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp is packaged in 4-ounce cans and the recall includes those with UPC code 071140003909 from lot No. LGC12W12E22 with a best-by date of May 12, 2026.

The company says consumers should not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who bought the canned shrimp are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
A screencap from a widely circulated viral video shows New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell making...
Mayor Cantrell seen yelling, making obscene gesture to passing Carnival float
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Two people were shot -- one fatally -- causing a closure of westbound I-10 between Read and...
2 killed, 3 critically injured in incident that closes New Orleans interstate for 5 hours

Latest News

A K-9 named Kim has retired after more than five years on the job in Oregon.
Police K-9 retires after more than 5 years of service, nearly 100 captures
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery train crash in Greece kills 16, hurts at least 85
Ford will start delivering the left-hand-drive E-Transit vans in December of this year, while...
Post office buys 9,250 electric vans, 14,000 charge stations
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
Overtime Podcast No. 376
OVERTIME PODCAST No. 376: Derek Carr visits with the Saints again