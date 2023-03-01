BBB Accredited Business
Deputies investigating fatal crash near Pearl River, St. Tammany sheriff says

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a motorcycle was killed in a crash near Pearl River Tuesday (Feb. 28) night, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say that after 6 p.m. a GMC Terrain heading eastbound on the Pine Street Extension attempted to turn left into a driveway in the 36000 block. As it was turning, the vehicle collided with a motorcycle heading westbound.

The driver of the motorcycle was declared dead on the scene by EMS.

