Election officials, Cantrell recall organizers reach agreement on number of active voters in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Election officials and organizers of an effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have reached an agreement on the number of active voters in the parish.

The agreement was struck in Orleans Parish court on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The agreement includes the Secretary of State’s Office moving over 25,000 voters from active to inactive, lowering the number of signatures needed by about 5,000 names.

“Not one single voter in Orleans Parish will be removed from the voter rolls pursuant to the consent judgment that was entered today in court,” NoLaToya organizers said in a statement shortly after the hearing. “The voters who will be placed on the inactive list have moved outside of Orleans Parish and have notified the US Post Office of such or have died.”

In order to trigger a recall election, petitioners have been tasked with acquiring signatures from 20% of active voters in the parish, or 44,975 people.

The number of active voters has been debated after recall organizers hired a third-party analytics firm to compare the Orleans Parish voter list with postal records, claiming over 30,000 names of people who had moved out of the parish or died remained on the list.

Recall organizers said on Ash Wednesday that they were confident in the number of signatures they turned over, which will now need to be verified by Orleans Registrar Sandra Wilson’s office.

RELATED STORIES

Cantrell recall organizers file suit, claiming over 30,000 errors on Orleans active voter rolls

Louisiana’s top election official blames governor vetoes for potentially inaccurate voter lists

Advocacy group questions registrar’s handling of Mayor Cantrell recall petition

In a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Cantrell addressed the recall effort.

“It’s evident this recall is just not about me. It’s about the disenfranchisement of our voters, particularly black voters,” Cantrell said. “It’s something that should alarm every voter in this community. It is a matter of civil rights in my opinion.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell weekly press conference New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell taking questions from the media on Mardi Gras safety, recall efforts, and more Posted by WVUE FOX 8 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Cantrell criticized recall organizers for touting themselves as a “grassroots effort,” having received nearly all of their monetary donations from a single Republican New Orleans businessman, Walk-Ons owner Rick Farrell, who is a donor of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s been a distraction to voters,” Cantrell continued. “It should give all of us concern.”

If the petition is deemed successful, Gov. John Bel Edwards will proclaim a special election in which New Orleans voters can cast a vote to keep Cantrell in office or vote to remove her as mayor.

If Cantrell is removed from office, the New Orleans City Council would appoint one of its at-large members -- Council President J.P. Morrell or Vice President Helena Moreno -- to serve as interim mayor until a new mayor is elected in a second special election.

In that instance, the newly elected mayor -- Cantrell would not be eligible to run -- would serve out the remainder of Cantrell’s second four-year term that ends in January 2026.

If the recall election is triggered, Cantrell could have difficulty mounting her challenge against it.

As Fox 8′s Lee Zurik reported, the mayor’s latest campaign finance report showed she has just $6,700 left in her campaign’s war chest and owes her campaign manager Maggie Carroll $32,000 in salary.

The report showed Cantrell raised $144,000 for her campaign account last year, but spent more than $198,000 out of it -- including at least $72,000 (36 percent) on two image consultants.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.