Gavin Dugas plays hero with 9th inning 3-run HR as No. 1 LSU outlasts Texas

LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas (8)
LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas. (WAFB) - It was a pitcher’s duel between No. 1 LSU and Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

LSU baseball players and fans celebrate after the Tigers beat Texas on the road.

It was a scoreless game as both teams combined for just seven hits entering the ninth inning.

LSU (7-1) got a huge ninth-inning three-run home run from Gavin Dugas to put the Tigers ahead and Christian Little picked up the save in the 3-0 win over Texas (3-5).

LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas talks about hitting 9th inning home run in win over Texas.

LeBarron Johnson Jr. was lights out for the Longhorns as he struck out a career-high nine batters. The Tigers struck out a season-high 16 times, the third straight game the Tigers have had double-digit strikeouts. LSU did manage to draw eight walks.

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson talks about the win over Texas.

The LSU pitching staff was just as good as it struck out eight and allowed just four hits.

Thatcher Hurd got the start for the Tigers and went 4.2 innings, allowing three hits, three walks, and striking out four.

Nate Ackenhausen (1-0) picked up the win in relief for the Tigers, going 3.1 innings, walking one, and striking out four.

LSU pitcher Nate Ackenhausen talks about the win over Texas.

Texas threatened in the bottom of the eighth inning, with a runner on second and two outs, but Ackenhausen got the batter to pop up to Jordan Thompson to end the inning.

The Tigers will return home to host Butler on Friday, March 3, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

