Heart of Louisiana: Cajun Collection

(WVUE) - An avid fisherman and duck hunter from Galliano has created a massive Cajun collection of memorabilia that preserves his family’s history and culture. Coonie Lefort says that his collection is a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the people who have lived “down the bayou” for generations.

Lefort’s love for collecting Cajun artifacts began when he was just a teenager. He points to an old wooden oar hanging on the wall and recalls, “This is the piece that pretty much started my whole collection right here, washed up on the rocks on Timbalier Island.” Lefort believes the long wooden oar may have been used by pirates who frequented coastal Louisiana. This oar sparked Lefort’s curiosity and began his journey of collecting and preserving the history of Cajun culture.

