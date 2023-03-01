LSU set to start spring football on March 9

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers are set to begin spring football on Thursday, March 9, looking to build off their 10-win season.

LSU is returning 36 letter winners and 26 players who started at least one game for the SEC West Champs.

Key contributor Malik Nabers, the lone 1,000-yard receiver, is returning and set to be WR1. Nabers is joined by Brian Thomas Jr., Kyren Lacey, and Mason Taylor in the receiving corp.

The Tigers are also returning four of its five starting offensive linemen, including Freshman All-American Will Campbell and Freshman All-SEC Emery Jones.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is returning under center and is coming off a record-breaking season in which he set the record for most yards rushing and rushing touchdowns by a QB.

Freshman All-America linebacker Harold Perkins is back after leading the Tigers in both sacks with 7.5 and tackles for loss with 13. Perkins ranked third on the team in tackles with 72.

LSU will have 15 practice dates during the months of March and April, culminating with a final spring workout on April 22 in Tiger Stadium. Details and the format of LSU’s final spring session on April 22 have yet to be determined.

Following practices on March 9 and 10, LSU will take a week off for spring break and then return to practice on March 21. LSU closes out the first month of spring practice with workouts on March 23, 25, and 30.

