Man fatally shot at intersection in New Orleans East, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot at an intersection in New Orleans East Tuesday (Feb. 28) night, the NOPD said.

Police say they were responding to reports of shots being fired at Bundy Road and Lake Forest Road around 9:28 p.m.

When they arrived, they say that they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was sent to an area hospital where he later died.

No additional information was made immediately available.

