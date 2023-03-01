BBB Accredited Business
Man found fatally shot in the Seventh Ward, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot in the 2300 block of Allen Street in the Seventh Ward Wednesday (March 1) before noon.

Police say that they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:23 a.m. and when they arrived on the scene they found a man who was declared dead on the scene.

This is a developing story.

