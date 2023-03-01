More of the same but change on the way this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The repetition in weather is something to behold as we’ve been stuck in the same generic pattern now for about 10 days.

That will change by the end of this week as finally we’re going to get a front in here. For today and again on Thursday, it’s much of the same as the warmth and humidity continue to roll in from the Gulf. These warm temperatures will be accompanied by a breeze with winds gusting between 20-30 mph during the afternoons. Highs the next two days will be around 84.

Early Friday, likely before daybreak we’ll see a frontal passage occur. This system does not look to bring much in the way of weather as most of the storms along the front will be weakening on approach. There is a large severe weather outlook Thursday night mainly to our north and west which I tend to agree is the area that is mostly under the threat for severe storms. For us, it will be a thin line of rain that passes the area first thing Friday morning.

Once this front departs, we’ll be left with low humidity and more of a west to northwest wind. That’s still a mild wind for us so highs heading into the weekend fall only into the 70s but the feel will be so much better due to the low humidity. In the mornings we’re expecting 40s and 50s to make a return.

