Pack of dogs attacks and kills 65-year-old man

Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.
Somebody passing by the area saw Joe Scott's body surrounded by six large dogs.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A 65-year-old man in Alabama died after being attacked by dogs Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said Joe Cleveland Scott was taking a walk when he was attacked. An autopsy states he died from the injuries he sustained during the incident.

Somebody passing by the area saw his body surrounded by six large dogs.

Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department called the humane society to trap the canines because they were interfering with the investigation.

Lt. Joni Money said the dogs appeared to be strays with a “pack-type mentality.”

“People will dump animals,” Money said. “Say, they had an unwanted litter, they’ll dump those animals in areas like that, and they’ll just allow them to run free. Then, they’ll pack together and look after each other. It’s kind of like a pack of wolves or coyotes. They learn to survive.”

