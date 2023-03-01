Sheriff seeks public help locating suspects related to a homicide case in the Thibodaux area

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in efforts to identify suspects related to a homicide case from last year.

Deputies found the body of 28-year-old Selena Marquez, of Houma, in the Johnson Ridge community near Thibodaux on April 5, 2022. She was found at a residence on Livas Lane and was pronounced dead on the scene as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said that his office hopes to renew interest in the case as detectives continue to diligently work to answer questions.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

