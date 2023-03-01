BBB Accredited Business
Suspect in car chase jumps off Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux; dies, authorities say

A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who...
A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.(Thibodaux Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.

Police say the body was found in Bayou Lafourche not far from where the man was last spotted.

The man’s identity is not being released by authorities at this time but Assumption Parish officials have confirmed that the man was a suspect involved in a chase with deputies.

Deputies say that the chase began Tuesday night near Labadielle. The suspect was allegedly driving without their headlights on and sped off when deputies pulled behind them. Deputies say that the chase reached speeds up to 115 mph.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge with the City of Thibodaux.

Thibodaux police say that the suspect leaped out of a vehicle as he was driving over the Jackson Street Bridge and jumped over the railing and into the water where he struggled to stay above the surface. Officers say they attempted to enter the water and render aid but were unsuccessful in their attempts.

