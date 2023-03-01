BBB Accredited Business
Theft suspect dies after jumping into Bayou Lafourche, Thibodaux police say

A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who...
A body was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday (March 1) morning that police identified as a man who jumped off of the Jackson Street Bridge in Thibodaux the night before.(Thibodaux Police Department)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A man attempting to evade authorities in Thibodaux was found dead early Wednesday (March 1) after jumping off the Jackson Street Bridge into Bayou Lafourche, Thibodaux Police said.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Calvin Johnson, Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue’s department announced.

Assumption Parish officials confirmed the man was a theft suspect who was being chased by Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Thibodaux police.

Deputies said the chase began Tuesday night near Labadieville. Johnson allegedly was driving without headlights on and sped off when deputies pulled behind. Deputies said the chase reached speeds up to 115 mph.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge with the City of Thibodaux.

Thibodaux police say that the suspect leaped out of a vehicle as he was driving over the Jackson Street Bridge and jumped over the railing and into the water, where he struggled to stay above the surface. Officers attempted to enter the water and render aid but were unsuccessful.

