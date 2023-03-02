BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Cooler temps and low humidity on the way for the weekend

Bruce: A break from the heat and humidity is on the way
Bruce: A break from the heat and humidity is on the way(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s finally here, the end of the warm streak which has now stretched 10 days and we’ll make it 11 days in a row of 80 degree highs after today.

There will be that constant breeze blowing in from the south which will help make it feel just a tad more comfortable.

Frontal passage is expected to occur first thing Friday morning, likely before daybreak. This front will likely not have enough energy to create widespread thunderstorms but a thin line of showers or random storm can’t be ruled out. Most of the severe weather risk will lift well north of our region.

Following the frontal passage, it turns cooler and much drier. Humidity levels will be crashing by Friday afternoon as full sun makes a return. This combined with dry, westerly winds still allow our highs to get into the upper 70s but the feel outside will be so nice. Expect that nice feel to continue through the weekend as highs stay in the 70s and lows dip into the 40s and 50s.

Quickly we revert back to the warmth and humidity heading into next week.

