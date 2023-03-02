BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

COAST IN CRISIS: Coastal restoration project in Orleans Parish aims to provide hurricane protection

By John Snell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Near the easternmost part of New Orleans, in a marshy area that straddles US Hwy. 90, a pipe spits out new land.

Mud from a dredge has traveled 5,000 feet, from Lake Saint Catherine into a containment area.

The project along what is called the New Orleans Landbridge is building or sustaining 284 acres of marsh, according to Micaela Conor, project manager for the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

The landbridge is a sliver of real estate that roughly stretches from Chef Pass to the Rigolets near the Orleans-St. Tammany parish line.

The $25 million in funding flows from the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Authority, a federal and state task force administering a pot of federal money set aside for coastal projects.

“Mostly, this marsh was affected by tropical storms and hurricanes,” Conor said. “That’s how we’ve lost a lot of marsh in this area.”

Hurricane Katrina alone shredded an estimated 70 acres along the landbridge, which separates Lakes Catherine and Pontchartrain.

“Without the integrity of these lake forms, if it were to open up, it would become open water.”

If the lakes were to merge, that would raise the storm surge threat in New Orleans and other communities ringing Lake Pontchartrain.

“This newly-created land is going to serve as a buffer,” Conor said. “When tropical storms and hurricanes come along, this land -- that maybe you don’t see everyday -- it helps protect us.”

In addition to the dredging, contractors are installing concrete mats to provide shoreline protection in the hope of preventing further erosion.

The project also provides habitat for birds and other animals in the Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assistant District Attorney Emily Maw's decision to free 15 people accused of illegally...
Man allegedly armed with machine gun on Bourbon Street among those let off by Orleans prosecutor
911 Center
911 interpreter violated protocols when Hispanic man called after he was shot, paralyzed in New Orleans
The Captain of the Metairie Road St. Patricks Day parade says potatoes, lemons, and limes are...
No potatoes, lemons, or limes will be thrown at St. Patrick’s Day parade on Metairie Road
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office
Over a dozen suspects arrested on gun charges during Carnival walk free when D.A. refuses charges

Latest News

COAST IN CRISIS: Coastal restoration project in Orleans Parish aims to provide hurricane...
COAST IN CRISIS: Coastal restoration project in Orleans Parish aims to provide hurricane protection
Roseate spoonbills taking flight in the Maurepas Swamp
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it
A Louisiana swamp is dying, but a first-of-its-kind arrangement may save it
Several cities, counties and businesses across the Mississippi Gulf Coast sued the Corps,...
Court rules Army Corps of Engineers violated law, damaged marine life in Miss. Sound