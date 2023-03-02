Hansen’s Sno-Bliz returns for its 84th season in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hansen’s Sno-Bliz has opened its doors, signifying the start of the 2023 snowball season in New Orleans.

The shop, located at the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Bordeaux Streets, was opened by Ernest and Mary Hansen in 1939. For 84 years since, people have flooded into the shop to satisfy their sweet tooth.

“I’ve come here several times before in the past, and I just love their snowballs,” said Elizabeth Parks, who brought her two children to get their first snowballs of the season. “The ice is just so soft, it’s not chunky, it’s not hard, and the flavor just doesn’t pour out of it... just kind of stays with it.”

A visitor to New Orleans, Michael Ciapciak was in Hansen’s for his second day in a row.

“The history is what attracted me initially,” Ciapciak said. “The flavor and the unique texture of the snow, and just the overall vibes.”

The store is now operated by the Hansens’ granddaughter, Ashley. She said she’s glad to hold the family torch for another year.

“It feels good to be a Hansen,” she said. “I have to say it’s a very sweet corner of Tchoupitoulas Street and Bordeaux and I always feel honored to carry on my grandparents’ tradition.”

Hansen became the owner in 2006 after her grandparents died. She said she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“For me, it’s a chance to reach into my own memories,” she said. “Then also make new memories with the people here in New Orleans, which is such a creative and dynamic community. It’s just always fun.”

In New Orleans neighborhoods, snowballs are sold from March to October, and Hansen said her family’s business remains a staple for refreshments.

“I love that we still can connect to people whether they’re from a different state, a different city, a different country,” she said. “It’s just fun. It’s a fun outing. It’s fun for families. You know other people go to coffee shops to talk over a situation, and we have snowballs.”

